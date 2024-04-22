Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$39.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Hydro One stock opened at C$37.80 on Friday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$32.79 and a 52 week high of C$41.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The stock has a market cap of C$22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.9103751 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

