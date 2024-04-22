Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE:FSI opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.14.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
