Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

