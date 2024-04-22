Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $79.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

