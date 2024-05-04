Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,144,626 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 622.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144,626 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Celsius worth $72,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $75.97 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,186,215 shares of company stock valued at $80,215,119. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.