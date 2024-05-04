Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $73.72 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of LCI Industries worth $73,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

LCII opened at $106.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.59. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.01%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

