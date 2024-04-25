Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 24.8% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after buying an additional 90,161 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 126,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.