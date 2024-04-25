Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 4.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $316.95 and last traded at $317.81. 43,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 241,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

