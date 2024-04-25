American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its holdings in American Water Works by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $152.99.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

