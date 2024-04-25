Analysts Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Regions Financial by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

