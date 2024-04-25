ArcBest (ARCB) to Release Earnings on Friday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.54.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

