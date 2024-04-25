Artis REIT (AX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.
Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter.
Artis REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
