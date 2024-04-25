BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.01 and last traded at $42.14. 317,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,302,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of -4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

