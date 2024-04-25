Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $105.40

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 951.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $99.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

