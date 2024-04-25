Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $105.40

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 951.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
PM stock opened at $99.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.