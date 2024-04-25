Canadian Oil Sands (TSE:COS) Given a C$0.52 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Canadian Oil Sands (TSE:COSGet Free Report) has been given a C$0.52 price target by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Canadian Oil Sands Price Performance

Canadian Oil Sands has a 12 month low of C$5.61 and a 12 month high of C$13.87.

About Canadian Oil Sands

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Oil Sands Limited is a Canada-based investment company. The Company owns a 36.74% interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture (Syncrude), a producer of low sulphur, light, synthetic crude oil (SCO). Syncrude is involved in the mining and upgrading of bitumen from oil sands near Fort McMurray in northern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Oil Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Oil Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.