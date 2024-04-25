Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,090 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

