Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,629,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VBR stock opened at $182.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

