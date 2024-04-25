Critical Analysis: CaliberCos (CWD) versus Its Rivals

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CaliberCos to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CaliberCos and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $90.94 million -$12.70 million -1.30 CaliberCos Competitors $1.43 billion $3.34 million 47.36

CaliberCos’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CaliberCos and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A CaliberCos Competitors 255 1215 1174 34 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 15.81%. Given CaliberCos’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CaliberCos has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -13.97% -17.17% -3.96% CaliberCos Competitors -137.96% 0.68% 1.08%

Summary

CaliberCos competitors beat CaliberCos on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

