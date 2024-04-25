Cwm LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $127.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.