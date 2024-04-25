Cwm LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $251.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

