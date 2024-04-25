DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

Further Reading

