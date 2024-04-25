Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $741.20 and last traded at $739.90. Approximately 412,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,028,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $731.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $763.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $695.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

