EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Stephens

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.06.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

