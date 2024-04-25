Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,138,000 after purchasing an additional 82,214 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,193.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $708.00 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,243.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,147.33.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.