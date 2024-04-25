General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.35.

General Motors stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 93,754 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in General Motors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in General Motors by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

