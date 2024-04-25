Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Guardant Health Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,084,000 after buying an additional 180,424 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,137,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,249,000 after buying an additional 1,074,452 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,888,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,174,000 after buying an additional 298,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,890,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after purchasing an additional 403,475 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

