Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 116,256 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 182.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,256 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Roblox by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 23.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 699,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,183,298. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

