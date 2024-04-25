ICF International (ICFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY24 guidance at $6.60-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $478.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ICF International has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

