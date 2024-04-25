J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 265,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,400,000 after buying an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,913 shares of company stock worth $8,897,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

