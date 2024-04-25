JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 925 ($11.43) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 165 ($2.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 925 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 487 ($6.02).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 119.15 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,072.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 178.10 ($2.20).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

