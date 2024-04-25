Klabin Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, May 7th (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 7th.

Klabin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Klabin has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.49 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Klabin will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

