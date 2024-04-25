LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $95.87 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,900.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,929,000 after purchasing an additional 131,467 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in LGI Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 213.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,682 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 61.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 571,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,148,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

