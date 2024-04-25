Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $51.18 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

