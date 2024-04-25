Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,491 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.36.

HubSpot stock opened at $651.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $399.48 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

