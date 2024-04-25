Michael Howell Buys 7,987 Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Stock

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Howell acquired 7,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $24,999.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,999.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Zura Bio stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Zura Bio Limited has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the third quarter worth about $660,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.