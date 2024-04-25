Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Insider Robert Fenwick Buys 20,000 Shares

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) insider Robert Fenwick purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,703.56).

Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance

Shares of MBH opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.23) on Thursday. Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £93.31 million, a PE ratio of 996.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Michelmersh Brick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Featured Articles

