OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 241 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YCG LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 91,276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,392,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

