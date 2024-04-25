OLD National Bancorp IN Has $502,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $141.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

