OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,095 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

