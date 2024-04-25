OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,204 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.57 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

