OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 527 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $147.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $253.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

