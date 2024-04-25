Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Roche has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

