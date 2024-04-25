Russell Fryer Sells 50,000 Shares of Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,558.30).

Russell Fryer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Russell Fryer sold 110,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,228.26).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Russell Fryer sold 60,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £4,800 ($5,928.85).

On Tuesday, February 13th, Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,323.12).

Critical Metals Price Performance

CRTM opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.98. Critical Metals Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.67 ($0.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

