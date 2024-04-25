Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 2.8%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.84. 2,478,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,907,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

