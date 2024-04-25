Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $232.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.13 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.