Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

