Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.78 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.