Signaturefd LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 518.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 175.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,615,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $53,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,508 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

