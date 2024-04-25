Signaturefd LLC Purchases 115 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 385,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,969,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,725,000 after buying an additional 350,440 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

