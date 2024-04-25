Signaturefd LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,436,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,846,000 after acquiring an additional 221,008 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $511,814. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PEG opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

