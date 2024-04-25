Signaturefd LLC Sells 319 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.25.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $199.01 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,363 shares in the company, valued at $87,648,144.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $2,038,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,648,144.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $185,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,465.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,450 shares of company stock worth $62,114,072 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

